George Michael's Careless Whisper 'vo...

George Michael's Careless Whisper 'voted number one song of all time'

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Salisbury Journal

George Michael's Careless Whisper has been voted as the number one song of all time in a new radio poll, knocking John Lennon's Imagine off the top spot for the first time in three years. More than 28,000 votes were cast by Smooth Radio listeners to choose the nation's All Time Top 500 songs, and George's saxophone-heavy ballad - released in 1984 - has taken the prime position just four months after his death.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Miley Cyrus smokes suspicious cigarette in swim... (Aug '15) 2 hr Billy Ray Cyrus 10
News Ladoga Academy wants to meet neighbors (Jul '08) 17 hr Abell 148
News Priscilla Presley uncomfortable with fame Sun Mississippi River 3
News Jimmy Page Calls Phil Collins 'Disastrous Drummer' (Dec '07) Sat Prrrrrdiddy 52
News Find out what U2, Michael Jackson, Madonna and ... Apr 29 Prosperity Fundie... 2
News Barry Manilow says he kept his sexuality secret... Apr 28 Buzz 79
News Cost of CelebrateErie headliners: $70,000 (Jul '12) Apr 27 Play bill 5
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,424 • Total comments across all topics: 280,709,997

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC