George Michael's Careless Whisper 'voted number one song of all time'

George Michael's Careless Whisper has been voted as the number one song of all time in a new radio poll, knocking John Lennon's Imagine off the top spot for the first time in three years. More than 28,000 votes were cast by Smooth Radio listeners to choose the nation's All Time Top 500 songs, and George's saxophone-heavy ballad - released in 1984 - has taken the prime position just four months after his death.

