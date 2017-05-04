Gary Barlow goes back to blond for Ta...

Gary Barlow goes back to blond for Take That tour

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Salisbury Journal

He made the change as the band embarked on a 32-date Wonderland tour across the UK which started in Birmingham on Friday night. He told The Sun: "It was '92 since I was blond and I thought, 'It's Wonderland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Peter King calls Michael Jackson 'child molester' (Jul '09) 21 min 2 Dogs 7,358
News Ohio candy shop's pickle juice soda sells out A... 1 hr Hoosier Hillbilly 10
News Our Opinion: Aee finest example of support for ... 2 hr Finest in Tupelo 4
News Former Journey Singer Steve Perry Preps 'Cathar... 6 hr JenniferMunn 1
News Bon Jovi Leads Hot Tours Tally With $31M Earned... 7 hr BJ Fan 1
News Katy Perry's bizarre childhood: 'We picketed Ma... 14 hr Ranger 3
News Madonna plays surprise concert in park for Hill... (Nov '16) 20 hr Bishop Tutu fan 42
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,610 • Total comments across all topics: 280,835,184

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC