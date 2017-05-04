Gary Barlow goes back to blond for Take That tour
He made the change as the band embarked on a 32-date Wonderland tour across the UK which started in Birmingham on Friday night. He told The Sun: "It was '92 since I was blond and I thought, 'It's Wonderland.
