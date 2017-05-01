From classic to avant-garde: The Met ...

From classic to avant-garde: The Met Gala offered both

The colour red made a dramatic show Monday night in the grand parade of fashion at the Met Gala, including co-chair Katy Perry's look, as did glittery gold and blue feathers on the back of Blake Lively. But many of the night's highlights were focused on luminaries who channeled honoree Rei Kawakubo, including Rihanna encased in fluttery petal-like pieces, her hair high on her head.

