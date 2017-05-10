Finalists named for Harper Lee prize

Finalists named for Harper Lee prize

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

The University of Alabama law school and the American Bar Association Journal have named three books that are being considered for the Harper Lee Prize for Legal Fiction. The annual award is given to a work of fiction that shows the role of attorneys in society and their power to bring about change.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Liberace's Lover Reveals Michael Jackson Romance (May '12) 20 min The Power Of Mast... 221
News Madonna shares snap of son David wearing Malawi... 4 hr CowDonna Is A Hag 1
News Culture becomes something new when it's all sho... 7 hr Conjob 1
News Music 7 Stars Who Should Stop Trying To Be Mich... (Apr '14) 11 hr Ranger 3
News We're all livin' on a prayer: How a hair band a... 19 hr Gravy Train 6
News Louisiana AG: We Have a Problem with Illegal Im... (Sep '16) Fri Archie Bunker 14
News Are these really the worst album titles of all ... (Sep '07) Fri Extreme Genius 14
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,382 • Total comments across all topics: 281,012,368

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC