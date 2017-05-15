Elle King was secretly married this whole time
Singer Elle King came clean on Monday and said she's been secretly married for over a year and that the union has now come to an end. The "Ex's and Oh's" singer has revealed in an Instagram post that she married beau Andrew Ferguson three weeks after they met in February 2016.
