Ed Sheeran spills the beans on his Game Of Thrones cameo
Ed Sheeran has revealed that he will sing in his forthcoming cameo appearance in hit TV series Game Of Thrones It was already confirmed that the chart-topping musician would have a brief stint in the fantasy drama programme, and he has now shared that his character will be a friend of Arya Stark, played by Maisie Williams. In March, the show's creators David Benioff and DB Weiss revealed Ed had been cast in Game Of Thrones.
