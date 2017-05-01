Ed Sheeran spills the beans on his Ga...

Ed Sheeran spills the beans on his Game Of Thrones cameo

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Evening Times

Ed Sheeran has revealed that he will sing in his forthcoming cameo appearance in hit TV series Game Of Thrones It was already confirmed that the chart-topping musician would have a brief stint in the fantasy drama programme, and he has now shared that his character will be a friend of Arya Stark, played by Maisie Williams. In March, the show's creators David Benioff and DB Weiss revealed Ed had been cast in Game Of Thrones.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Satellite radio's SiriusXM is debuting Beatles ... 3 min Pasquali 1
News Our Opinion: Aee finest example of support for ... 2 hr Sell 1
News 25 Things to Do in Austin in May 4 hr Things Phart 1
News Miley Cyrus smokes suspicious cigarette in swim... (Aug '15) 10 hr Billy Ray Cyrus 10
News Ladoga Academy wants to meet neighbors (Jul '08) Mon Abell 148
News Priscilla Presley uncomfortable with fame Sun Mississippi River 3
News Jimmy Page Calls Phil Collins 'Disastrous Drummer' (Dec '07) Sat Prrrrrdiddy 52
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,940 • Total comments across all topics: 280,718,197

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC