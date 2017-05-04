Eagles file trademark suit against Mexican Hotel California
In this Jan. 19, 2013 file photo, members of the Eagles, from left, Timothy B. Schmit, Don Henley, Glenn Frey and Joe Walsh of The Eagles pose with an autographed guitar after a news conference at the 2013 Sundance Film Festival, in Park City, Utah. The band sued the owners a Mexican hotel on May 1, 2017, claiming it's capitalizing off the band's hit, "Hotel California," even though it has nothing to do with the song.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Next Story: Michael Jackson's Undying Love for ... (Jul '09)
|16 hr
|Spotted Wee
|78
|Our Opinion: Aee finest example of support for ...
|Wed
|Follow the Money
|3
|Ferry cool, crowd-pleasing in Capital Region debut
|Tue
|Will Dockery
|1
|Satellite radio's SiriusXM is debuting Beatles ...
|May 2
|Pasquali
|1
|25 Things to Do in Austin in May
|May 2
|Things Phart
|1
|Miley Cyrus smokes suspicious cigarette in swim... (Aug '15)
|May 1
|Billy Ray Cyrus
|10
|Ladoga Academy wants to meet neighbors (Jul '08)
|May 1
|Abell
|148
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC