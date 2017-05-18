Drake and Beyonce Are Already Big Winners at Billboard Music Awards
The early winners announced Sunday by dick clark productions included Beyonce, who won five, and twenty one pilots, who won four. The Chainsmokers picked up three honors in the early announcement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chris Cornell Wants More Pieces Of Silver (Jan '06)
|Sat
|Superfly
|43
|Bryan Ferry's Dylan Covers Record: Advancedesque (Jan '07)
|Sat
|Will Dockery
|2
|Angie Bowie: Me and David admitted our bisexual...
|Fri
|Christian Taliban
|2
|Maxine Waters: 'The Tea Party Can Go Straight t... (Aug '11)
|May 19
|Defeat Maxine wal...
|3,849
|As Confederate Monuments Come Down in 65% Black... (Jan '16)
|May 18
|Hampden Hon
|4
|Quakertown amphitheater to offer Blood, Sweat &...
|May 18
|Qtown Brown
|4
|Ted Nugent Wants Those On Welfare To Forfeit Ri... (Dec '12)
|May 18
|Brain Cancer
|44
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC