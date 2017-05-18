DJ Khaled gives Berkeley grads a crash course in winning
The hip-hop star and social media celebrity gave a surprise performance at the ceremony for statistics graduates at the University of California, Berkeley. In a video posted by the school , speaker Steve Stout had just finished his address Thursday when he said there was a gift for students.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maxine Waters: 'The Tea Party Can Go Straight t... (Aug '11)
|1 hr
|Defeat Maxine wal...
|3,849
|Angie Bowie: Me and David admitted our bisexual...
|3 hr
|Bernardo
|1
|As Confederate Monuments Come Down in 65% Black... (Jan '16)
|20 hr
|Hampden Hon
|4
|Quakertown amphitheater to offer Blood, Sweat &...
|21 hr
|Qtown Brown
|4
|Ted Nugent Wants Those On Welfare To Forfeit Ri... (Dec '12)
|Thu
|Brain Cancer
|44
|Ozzy Osbourne Summer Tour With Zakk Wilde, Blas...
|Thu
|Deeznutz
|1
|Obama Campaign Taps Springsteen, Freeman (Oct '12)
|May 17
|Russell Crowe
|64
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC