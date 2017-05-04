Demi Lovato's YouTube documentary
The 24-year-old singer - who recently celebrated five years of sobriety - will star in her own series, 'I Am: Demi Lovato', on the video sharing platform. YouTube tweeted: "Singer, writer, humanitarian.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Loudon County News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bon Jovi Leads Hot Tours Tally With $31M Earned...
|2 hr
|mgemay
|2
|Avril Lavigne Is A Midget (Oct '07)
|2 hr
|frank
|6
|Former Journey Singer Steve Perry Preps 'Cathar...
|2 hr
|aq dragon
|2
|Brain Tumor? Nope, a Worm (Nov '08)
|5 hr
|Dan
|202
|Peter King calls Michael Jackson 'child molester' (Jul '09)
|7 hr
|2 Dogs
|7,358
|Ohio candy shop's pickle juice soda sells out A...
|9 hr
|Hoosier Hillbilly
|10
|Our Opinion: Aee finest example of support for ...
|9 hr
|Finest in Tupelo
|4
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC