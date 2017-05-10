Culture becomes something new when it...

Culture becomes something new when it's all shook up

There are 1 comment on the New Jersey Herald story from 15 hrs ago, titled Culture becomes something new when it's all shook up. In it, New Jersey Herald reports that:

In July 1954, a 19-year-old Memphis truck driver recorded at Sun Studio the song "That's All Right." When a local disc jockey promised to play it, the truck driver tuned his parents' radio to the station and went to a movie.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Conjob

Tupelo, MS

#1 16 hrs ago
Fads do not last and trying to profit from a dead fad is shameful.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Madonna shares snap of son David wearing Malawi... 13 hr CowDonna Is A Hag 1
News Music 7 Stars Who Should Stop Trying To Be Mich... (Apr '14) 19 hr Ranger 3
News We're all livin' on a prayer: How a hair band a... Sat Gravy Train 6
News Are these really the worst album titles of all ... (Sep '07) May 12 Extreme Genius 14
News ABC announces revival of - American Idol' next ... May 11 What a Waste 1
News Bankruptcy drama for Jay Black continues (Aug '06) May 11 concerned res 6,618
News Jimmy Page Calls Phil Collins 'Disastrous Drummer' (Dec '07) May 11 mortcola 53
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Pope Francis
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,809 • Total comments across all topics: 281,020,907

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC