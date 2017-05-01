Correction: Jefferson Starship-Band D...

Correction: Jefferson Starship-Band Dispute story

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

In a story April 27 about a dispute between the members of Jefferson Starship, The Associated Press reported erroneously that guitarist Craig Chaquico performed with the group Jefferson Airplane. Chaquico did not perform with the group.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Miley Cyrus smokes suspicious cigarette in swim... (Aug '15) 5 hr Billy Ray Cyrus 10
News Ladoga Academy wants to meet neighbors (Jul '08) 20 hr Abell 148
News Priscilla Presley uncomfortable with fame Sun Mississippi River 3
News Jimmy Page Calls Phil Collins 'Disastrous Drummer' (Dec '07) Sat Prrrrrdiddy 52
News Find out what U2, Michael Jackson, Madonna and ... Apr 29 Prosperity Fundie... 2
News Barry Manilow says he kept his sexuality secret... Apr 28 Buzz 79
News Cost of CelebrateErie headliners: $70,000 (Jul '12) Apr 27 Play bill 5
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,921 • Total comments across all topics: 280,713,008

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC