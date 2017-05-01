Correction: Jefferson Starship-Band Dispute story
In a story April 27 about a dispute between the members of Jefferson Starship, The Associated Press reported erroneously that guitarist Craig Chaquico performed with the group Jefferson Airplane. Chaquico did not perform with the group.
