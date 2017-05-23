College student killed in arena bombing
The first victim of the Manchester bomb attack at the city's arena has been named by her college as Georgina Callander. Runshaw College in Leyland, Lancashire, spoke of its "enormous sadness" after hearing that the student died as a result of the blast at the Ariana Grande concert.
