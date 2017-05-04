Club owner who turned Sunset Strip into rock heaven dies
Mario Maglieri, the Hollywood entrepreneur who doubled as a godfather figure to generations of rock stars from the Doors' Jim Morrison to Guns 'N Roses' Axl Rose, has died at age 93. Maglieri died Thursday morning "surrounded by loved ones," his family said in a statement. No cause of death was given.
