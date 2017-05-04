Club owner who turned Sunset Strip in...

Club owner who turned Sunset Strip into rock heaven dies

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Penticton Herald

Mario Maglieri, the Hollywood entrepreneur who doubled as a godfather figure to generations of rock stars from the Doors' Jim Morrison to Guns 'N Roses' Axl Rose, has died at age 93. Maglieri died Thursday morning "surrounded by loved ones," his family said in a statement. No cause of death was given.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Penticton Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ohio candy shop's pickle juice soda sells out A... 2 hr Parden Pard 1
News Bankruptcy drama for Jay Black continues (Aug '06) 19 hr Brenda H 6,617
News Next Story: Michael Jackson's Undying Love for ... (Jul '09) 19 hr Sleepingboy 79
News Our Opinion: Aee finest example of support for ... May 3 Follow the Money 3
News Ferry cool, crowd-pleasing in Capital Region debut May 2 Will Dockery 1
News Satellite radio's SiriusXM is debuting Beatles ... May 2 Pasquali 1
News 25 Things to Do in Austin in May May 2 Things Phart 1
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,360 • Total comments across all topics: 280,813,507

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC