Chris Cornell funeral to be held May 26 in LA, sources say
Chris Cornell, the lead singer for Soundgarden, will be laid to rest on May 26 in Los Angeles, two people with knowledge of the plans told CNN Saturday. Cornell's body will be flown from Michigan to Los Angeles on Sunday, and Cornell will be buried at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery, the sources said.
