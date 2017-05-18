Chris Cornell dead: Soundgarden front...

Chris Cornell dead: Soundgarden frontman passes away aged 52, rep says

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

This Feb. 15, 2013 file photo shows Chris Cornell of Soundgarden during the band's concert at the Wiltern in Los Angeles. Rocker Chris Cornell, who gained fame as the lead singer of the bands Soundgarden and later Audioslave, has died at age 52, according to his representative.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ted Nugent Wants Those On Welfare To Forfeit Ri... (Dec '12) 4 hr Brain Cancer 44
News Ozzy Osbourne Summer Tour With Zakk Wilde, Blas... 10 hr Deeznutz 1
News Maxine Waters: 'The Tea Party Can Go Straight t... (Aug '11) Wed Savant 3,843
News Obama Campaign Taps Springsteen, Freeman (Oct '12) Wed Russell Crowe 64
News Gwyneth Paltrow gushes over Barack Obama: 'You'... (Oct '14) Wed Flynn Firing 5
News Jagger sizes up Obama's singing as 'courageous' (Feb '12) Tue Norwegian Supremacy 9
News Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06) Tue jo mama 293
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,756 • Total comments across all topics: 281,108,987

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC