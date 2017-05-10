Children DJ Robert Miles dead at the age of 47

Pete Tong and singer Boy George have led tributes to DJ Robert Miles - famous for his huge hit Children - following his death at the age of 47. The Italian trance star was best known for the 1995 dance anthem, which hit the top of the charts around the world. Producer and longtime friend Joe T Vannelli confirmed the reports to the Press Association, saying: "Yes man, is a tragedy."

