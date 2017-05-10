Children DJ Robert Miles dead at the ...

Children DJ Robert Miles dead at the age of 47

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Hampshire Chronicle

Pete Tong and singer Boy George have led tributes to DJ Robert Miles - famous for his huge hit Children - following his death at the age of 47. The Italian trance star was best known for the 1995 dance anthem, which hit the top of the charts around the world. Producer and longtime friend Joe T Vannelli confirmed the reports to the Press Association, saying: "Yes man, is a tragedy."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Quakertown amphitheater to offer Blood, Sweat &... 6 min Wondering 2
News Katy Perry's bizarre childhood: 'We picketed Ma... 7 hr GreenLight 4
News Louisiana AG: We Have a Problem with Illegal Im... (Sep '16) 17 hr Davycrockett 13
News Scott Stinson: Michael Jackson & Bubbles: The U... (Aug '10) Tue Blank 6
News Ohio candy shop's pickle juice soda sells out A... Tue Fundiementally ill 14
News Kingfisher County Sheriff s Office warns of men... (Aug '16) May 8 Go GWP 3
News Bristol Palin: I'm pregnant (Jul '15) May 8 Pregnant women 26
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,441 • Total comments across all topics: 280,922,824

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC