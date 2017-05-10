Kate Hudson and Demi Lovato have said that their new "athleisure" clothing range began with a chance encounter in a gym. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/entertainment/news/chance-gym-encounter-led-to-kate-hudson-and-demi-lovato-collaboration-35702456.html Kate Hudson and Demi Lovato have said that their new "athleisure" clothing range began with a chance encounter in a gym.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.