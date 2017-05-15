Carter Page cites Maroon 5 in letter to Justice Department

Former Donald Trump campaign adviser Carter Page is asking the Department of Justice to release documents that could detail efforts undertaken by the Obama administration to surveil him -- and using Maroon 5 to make his case. Page, once cited by Trump a an foreign policy aide, was being monitored by the FBI in summer 2016 on suspicions he knowingly engaged in clandestine intelligence activities on behalf of Moscow, US officials told CNN last month.

