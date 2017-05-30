Carly Rae Jepsen goes viral with new song 'Cut to the Feeling'
The Canadian pop singer, who rose to international fame with the megahit "Call Me Maybe," released the song "Cut to the Feeling" as a single on Friday to a rousing response. Her name quickly became a trending topic on Twitter in both the United States and Canada and some high-profile media outlets and tastemakers were touting the song as a possible "song of the summer" candidate.
