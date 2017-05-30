Carly Rae Jepsen goes viral with new ...

Carly Rae Jepsen goes viral with new song 'Cut to the Feeling'

Saturday May 27 Read more: The Guardian

The Canadian pop singer, who rose to international fame with the megahit "Call Me Maybe," released the song "Cut to the Feeling" as a single on Friday to a rousing response. Her name quickly became a trending topic on Twitter in both the United States and Canada and some high-profile media outlets and tastemakers were touting the song as a possible "song of the summer" candidate.

