Call Me Maybe co-writer admits he changes station if song comes on radio

12 hrs ago

The co-writer of Carly Rae Jepsen's hit pop track Call Me Maybe has revealed he changes the radio station if the song comes on. Josh Ramsay, who along with Carly and Tavish Crowe penned the chart-topping 2011 track, called the song's global success "surreal" and said he felt lucky to be associated with the hit.

