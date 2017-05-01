Call Me Maybe co-writer admits he changes station if song comes on radio
The co-writer of Carly Rae Jepsen's hit pop track Call Me Maybe has revealed he changes the radio station if the song comes on. Josh Ramsay, who along with Carly and Tavish Crowe penned the chart-topping 2011 track, called the song's global success "surreal" and said he felt lucky to be associated with the hit.
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ferry cool, crowd-pleasing in Capital Region debut
|6 hr
|Will Dockery
|1
|Our Opinion: Aee finest example of support for ...
|14 hr
|Illusion
|2
|Satellite radio's SiriusXM is debuting Beatles ...
|20 hr
|Pasquali
|1
|25 Things to Do in Austin in May
|Tue
|Things Phart
|1
|Miley Cyrus smokes suspicious cigarette in swim... (Aug '15)
|Mon
|Billy Ray Cyrus
|10
|Ladoga Academy wants to meet neighbors (Jul '08)
|Mon
|Abell
|148
|Priscilla Presley uncomfortable with fame
|Sun
|Mississippi River
|3
