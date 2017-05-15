Bono bans Donald Trump from U2 gigs
The Irish rocker doesn't have any problem with supporters of the US President coming to his band's show, but he won't have the 70-year-old Republican step anywhere near them, especially after he cut funding to combat HIV. The Edge and Bono, members of U2 kick off their world tour of the Joshua Tree in Vancouver on May 12, 2017.
