Bono bans Donald Trump from U2 gigs

Bono bans Donald Trump from U2 gigs

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Iol.co.za

The Irish rocker doesn't have any problem with supporters of the US President coming to his band's show, but he won't have the 70-year-old Republican step anywhere near them, especially after he cut funding to combat HIV. The Edge and Bono, members of U2 kick off their world tour of the Joshua Tree in Vancouver on May 12, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jagger sizes up Obama's singing as 'courageous' (Feb '12) 1 hr Norwegian Supremacy 9
News Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06) 2 hr jo mama 293
News Gwyneth Paltrow gushes over Barack Obama: 'You'... (Oct '14) 2 hr JUST WONDERING 3
News Springsteen Helps Obama Lure Blue-Collar Votes ... (Oct '12) 3 hr Norwegian Supremacy 3
News Bon Jovi to sing at NYC Hillary Clinton fundraiser (Jan '09) 3 hr Norwegian Supremacy 62
News Barry Manilow wins icon award; says coming out ... 22 hr Village People 1
News Barry Manilow says he kept his sexuality secret... 22 hr Village People 2
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,321 • Total comments across all topics: 281,063,326

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC