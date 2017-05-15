Bon Jovi surprises grads, guests with commencement show
The rock band Bon Jovi surprised graduates and guests at Fairleigh Dickinson University 's commencement exercises Tuesday by putting on an impromptu performance. Fairleigh Dickinson won a nationwide contest to bring the New Jersey-based band to play their graduation by generating the most interest on social media.
