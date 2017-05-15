Bon Jovi surprises grads, guests with...

Bon Jovi surprises grads, guests with commencement show

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

The rock band Bon Jovi surprised graduates and guests at Fairleigh Dickinson University 's commencement exercises Tuesday by putting on an impromptu performance. Fairleigh Dickinson won a nationwide contest to bring the New Jersey-based band to play their graduation by generating the most interest on social media.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jagger sizes up Obama's singing as 'courageous' (Feb '12) 9 hr Norwegian Supremacy 9
News Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06) 10 hr jo mama 293
News Gwyneth Paltrow gushes over Barack Obama: 'You'... (Oct '14) 10 hr JUST WONDERING 3
News Springsteen Helps Obama Lure Blue-Collar Votes ... (Oct '12) 11 hr Norwegian Supremacy 3
News Bon Jovi to sing at NYC Hillary Clinton fundraiser (Jan '09) 11 hr Norwegian Supremacy 62
News Barry Manilow wins icon award; says coming out ... Mon Village People 1
News Barry Manilow says he kept his sexuality secret... Mon Village People 2
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,052 • Total comments across all topics: 281,071,280

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC