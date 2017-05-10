Behind the Music on Red Nose Day
This undated file photo shows Christina Aguilera posing for a photo for "Red Nose Day in 2015. Aguilera is among a long list of musicians who have participated in the daylong fundraising campaign.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC New York.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Quakertown amphitheater to offer Blood, Sweat &...
|2 hr
|RETIRED
|3
|Ohio candy shop's pickle juice soda sells out A...
|5 hr
|Parden Pard
|15
|Katy Perry's bizarre childhood: 'We picketed Ma...
|21 hr
|GreenLight
|4
|Louisiana AG: We Have a Problem with Illegal Im... (Sep '16)
|Wed
|Davycrockett
|13
|Scott Stinson: Michael Jackson & Bubbles: The U... (Aug '10)
|Tue
|Blank
|6
|Kingfisher County Sheriff s Office warns of men... (Aug '16)
|May 8
|Go GWP
|3
|Bristol Palin: I'm pregnant (Jul '15)
|May 8
|Pregnant women
|26
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC