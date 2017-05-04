BBC attacks Sir Cliff Richard's 'gros...

BBC attacks Sir Cliff Richard's 'grossly unreasonable' spending on lawyers

10 hrs ago Read more: Andover Advertiser

BBC bosses say Sir Cliff Richard has spent "grossly unreasonable" amounts on lawyers after complaining about reports naming him as a suspected sex offender and taking legal action. They say figures show the singer has already run up legal costs of more than A 500,000 which are on "on any view disproportionate".

