BBC attacks Sir Cliff Richard's 'grossly unreasonable' spending on lawyers
BBC bosses say Sir Cliff Richard has spent "grossly unreasonable" amounts on lawyers after complaining about reports naming him as a suspected sex offender and taking legal action. They say figures show the singer has already run up legal costs of more than A 500,000 which are on "on any view disproportionate".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Andover Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Next Story: Michael Jackson's Undying Love for ... (Jul '09)
|12 hr
|Spotted Wee
|78
|Our Opinion: Aee finest example of support for ...
|Wed
|Follow the Money
|3
|Ferry cool, crowd-pleasing in Capital Region debut
|Tue
|Will Dockery
|1
|Satellite radio's SiriusXM is debuting Beatles ...
|Tue
|Pasquali
|1
|25 Things to Do in Austin in May
|Tue
|Things Phart
|1
|Miley Cyrus smokes suspicious cigarette in swim... (Aug '15)
|Mon
|Billy Ray Cyrus
|10
|Ladoga Academy wants to meet neighbors (Jul '08)
|May 1
|Abell
|148
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC