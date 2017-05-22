BBC apologises for DJ quiz where answ...

BBC apologises for DJ quiz where answer was Ian Brady

Read more: Wandsworth Guardian

The BBC has apologised for a segment on a local radio station during which listeners were asked to guess the identity of a mystery person, who turned out to be Moors murderer Ian Brady. BBC Radio Leeds ran a news-related feature during Sunday's breakfast show asking people to guess who the person was after listening to four songs as clues.

