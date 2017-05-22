BBC apologises for DJ quiz where answer was Ian Brady
The BBC has apologised for a segment on a local radio station during which listeners were asked to guess the identity of a mystery person, who turned out to be Moors murderer Ian Brady. BBC Radio Leeds ran a news-related feature during Sunday's breakfast show asking people to guess who the person was after listening to four songs as clues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wandsworth Guardian.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Little Feat performs with the Midnight Ramble H...
|7 hr
|BPT
|1
|As Confederate Monuments Come Down in 65% Black... (Jan '16)
|9 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|5
|Chris Cornell Wants More Pieces Of Silver (Jan '06)
|Sat
|Superfly
|43
|Bryan Ferry's Dylan Covers Record: Advancedesque (Jan '07)
|Sat
|Will Dockery
|2
|Angie Bowie: Me and David admitted our bisexual...
|Fri
|Christian Taliban
|2
|Maxine Waters: 'The Tea Party Can Go Straight t... (Aug '11)
|May 19
|Defeat Maxine wal...
|3,849
|Quakertown amphitheater to offer Blood, Sweat &...
|May 18
|Qtown Brown
|4
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC