Barack Obama tees off at home of golf on first visit to Scotland
Barack Obama tees off at St Andrews' Old Course during a visit to Scotland ????: Andrew Milligan pic.twitter.com/dBUOLt2eGq However, Mr Obama, who is well-known for his love of the sport, could not resist being in the country without having a round at the world-famous home of golf in Fife. Mr Obama took time after the third hole to wander over to the crowd who had been following him round the course.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Satellite radio's SiriusXM is debuting Beatles ...
|5 min
|Declining Popularity
|2
|Sebastian Bach recalls his debauched youth in n...
|10 hr
|T Bone
|3
|The Left s Road Leads To Manchester
|22 hr
|vuk
|2
|Elvis' widow Priscilla Presley looks youthful i...
|Thu
|Mississippi
|3
|Wisconsin seeks to be first to drug test Medica...
|Thu
|kurtz
|1
|TRR 2011: Downtown Savannah to Host Kansas, Sur... (Apr '11)
|May 23
|Pepe
|10
|As Confederate Monuments Come Down in 65% Black... (Jan '16)
|May 23
|Fitus T Bluster
|7
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC