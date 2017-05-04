Babyshambles singer Pete Doherty performs at Le Pen protest rally in Paris
The Babyshambles singer said the French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen's anti-immigration, closed-borders position is "not some distant threat, you know. It's like a shadow at the gate".
