Avant-garde rocker Col. Bruce Hampton dies after birthday concert onstage collapse

Bruce Hampton, a jam-band musician with a lengthy career, collapsed Monday while performing an encore at his birthday celebration at Fox Theatre. Hampton was performing Turn on Your Lovelight when he collapsed, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution said.

