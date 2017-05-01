Avant-garde rocker Col. Bruce Hampton dies after birthday concert onstage collapse
Bruce Hampton, a jam-band musician with a lengthy career, collapsed Monday while performing an encore at his birthday celebration at Fox Theatre. Hampton was performing Turn on Your Lovelight when he collapsed, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution said.
