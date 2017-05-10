Artist from Iran granted asylum in UK wins Elton John music video contest
An artist from Iran has been picked to make the music video for Sir Elton John's hit song Rocket Man just two years after fleeing his home for the Calais Jungle. Majid Adin was granted asylum and the right to work in the UK in 2016, a year after, fearing persecution, he journeyed across Europe and arrived in Calais.
