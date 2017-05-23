Ariana Grande fans recall Manchester ...

Ariana Grande fans recall Manchester attack

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

MANCHESTER, England>> Rihanna Hardy had been excited about seeing Ariana Grande ever since she got her concert ticket as a Christmas gift. So when the day came, the 11-year-old left school a couple of hours early to make sure to get to Manchester Arena on time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 150 Best Selling Artists in the World! (Dec '08) 3 hr RICK 12,900
News Elvis' widow Priscilla Presley looks youthful i... 9 hr concerned res 1
News TRR 2011: Downtown Savannah to Host Kansas, Sur... (Apr '11) Tue Pepe 10
News As Confederate Monuments Come Down in 65% Black... (Jan '16) Tue Fitus T Bluster 7
News Little Feat performs with the Midnight Ramble H... May 22 BPT 1
News Chris Cornell Wants More Pieces Of Silver (Jan '06) May 20 Superfly 43
News Bryan Ferry's Dylan Covers Record: Advancedesque (Jan '07) May 20 Will Dockery 2
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,802 • Total comments across all topics: 281,253,985

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC