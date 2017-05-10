'American Idol' to make comeback on A...

'American Idol' to make comeback on Abc TV in 2018

"American Idol," the most popular music reality show in U.S. television history, will return to the screen on ABC in 2018, the network announced on Tuesday. : Randy Jackson, Paula Abdul, Simon Cowell and Ryan Seacrest appear on stage during the American Idol Grand Finale in Hollywood, California, U.S. on April 7, 2016.

