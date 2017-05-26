After Manchester attack, Aerosmith st...

After Manchester attack, Aerosmith still on European tour

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

Aerosmith's Joe Perry says the band's European dates will not be canceled in the wake of Monday's deadly attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England. Steven Tyler, left, and Joe Perry of Aerosmith perform at the Whisky A Go Go in Los Angeles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sebastian Bach recalls his debauched youth in n... 5 hr T Bone 3
News The Left s Road Leads To Manchester 17 hr vuk 2
News Elvis' widow Priscilla Presley looks youthful i... 20 hr Mississippi 3
News Wisconsin seeks to be first to drug test Medica... 21 hr kurtz 1
News TRR 2011: Downtown Savannah to Host Kansas, Sur... (Apr '11) May 23 Pepe 10
News As Confederate Monuments Come Down in 65% Black... (Jan '16) May 23 Fitus T Bluster 7
News Little Feat performs with the Midnight Ramble H... May 22 BPT 1
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,484 • Total comments across all topics: 281,288,643

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC