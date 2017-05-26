After Manchester attack, Aerosmith still on European tour
Aerosmith's Joe Perry says the band's European dates will not be canceled in the wake of Monday's deadly attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England. Steven Tyler, left, and Joe Perry of Aerosmith perform at the Whisky A Go Go in Los Angeles.
