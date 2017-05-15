a Mamma Mia!a cast at Hollywood Bowl ...

a Mamma Mia!a cast at Hollywood Bowl adds Jennifer Nettles, Corbin Bleu, Lea DeLaria

Jaime Camil was first announced as on board as Sam in the feel-good musical, which will be directed and choreographed by Tony Award -winnter Kathleen Marshall and conducted by David Holcenberg.

