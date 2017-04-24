What to expect from the 2017 Rock & R...

What to expect from the 2017 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony

The 2017 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony took place earlier this month in Brooklyn, New York, and now you can watch an HBO special featuring highlights from the extravaganza. This year's honorees included Journey, Yes, Electric Light Orchestra and Pearl Jam.

