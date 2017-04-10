Tool announces Southern California date for Glen Helen Amphitheater
In addition to the beloved art metal group, the show will include sets from Primus, a “special” guest to be announced, Melvins and DJ sets by The Crystal Method. Rumors started circulating last week that the band known for songs such as “Sober” and “Schism” might be headed for Glen Helen Amphitheater.
