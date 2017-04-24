Tom Hanks turns fanboy in breezy chat...

Tom Hanks turns fanboy in breezy chat with Bruce Springsteen

16 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

Bruce Springsteen and Tom Hanks paid tribute Friday night to the late director Jonathan Demme, the man who brought them together on his film "Philadelphia," which won each of them Oscars. "God bless Jonathan Demme, we just lost him," Hanks told the crowd attending an event that was part of the Tribeca Film Festival's Storyteller series.

