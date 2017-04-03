These 8 celebs were older than Paul Weller when they became dads again

Paul Weller has announced he is expecting his eighth child at the age of 58 - but he is not the oldest celebrity to enjoy fatherhood. Rolling Stones singer Sir Mick Jagger welcomed his eighth child, son Deveraux Octavian Basil, with partner Melanie Hamrick in December last year, at the age of 73. Film legend Charlie Chaplin was also 73 when he had his eighth child, Christopher, in 1962 with his fourth wife Oona O'Neill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.