The Weeknd shares loved-up picture with Selena Gomez

The couple started dating in January and now the 'Can't Feel My Face' singer - whose real name is Abel Tesfaye - has taken to social media to show how serious he is about Selena, 24. He posted a picture of her with her arm around him as she kissed his cheek and did not add a caption, letting the image speak for itself. The intimate picture comes not long after it was claimed that Selena has been given the seal of approval by The Weeknd's mother and grandmother.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.