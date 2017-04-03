The Weeknd shares loved-up picture with Selena Gomez
The couple started dating in January and now the 'Can't Feel My Face' singer - whose real name is Abel Tesfaye - has taken to social media to show how serious he is about Selena, 24. He posted a picture of her with her arm around him as she kissed his cheek and did not add a caption, letting the image speak for itself. The intimate picture comes not long after it was claimed that Selena has been given the seal of approval by The Weeknd's mother and grandmother.
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hooters 2011 Halloween Bikini Contest - More ph... (Oct '11)
|4 hr
|40ish
|6
|Barry Manilow says he kept his sexuality secret...
|12 hr
|Holy Silicon Wafer
|37
|Weird things you didn't know about Elvis
|18 hr
|Victoria Sprague
|19
|Artist You Need to Know: Khalid
|Sat
|butters_
|1
|A kinder, gentler Ted Nugent comes to Britt ...... (Jul '11)
|Sat
|USS LIBERTY
|4
|Israel postpones vote due to Britney Spears con...
|Sat
|andet1987
|4
|Billy Joel and the Piano Men coming to the JET ... (Jun '15)
|Fri
|Beatlemania
|2
