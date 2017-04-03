The Weeknd shares loved-up picture wi...

The Weeknd shares loved-up picture with Selena Gomez

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Anniston Star

The couple started dating in January and now the 'Can't Feel My Face' singer - whose real name is Abel Tesfaye - has taken to social media to show how serious he is about Selena, 24. He posted a picture of her with her arm around him as she kissed his cheek and did not add a caption, letting the image speak for itself. The intimate picture comes not long after it was claimed that Selena has been given the seal of approval by The Weeknd's mother and grandmother.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hooters 2011 Halloween Bikini Contest - More ph... (Oct '11) 4 hr 40ish 6
News Barry Manilow says he kept his sexuality secret... 12 hr Holy Silicon Wafer 37
News Weird things you didn't know about Elvis 18 hr Victoria Sprague 19
News Artist You Need to Know: Khalid Sat butters_ 1
News A kinder, gentler Ted Nugent comes to Britt ...... (Jul '11) Sat USS LIBERTY 4
News Israel postpones vote due to Britney Spears con... Sat andet1987 4
News Billy Joel and the Piano Men coming to the JET ... (Jun '15) Fri Beatlemania 2
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Final Four
  4. China
  5. Iraq
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Tornado
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,295 • Total comments across all topics: 280,168,621

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC