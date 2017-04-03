The New Pornographers put nerves about Trump into song - Sat, 08 Apr 2017 PST
"High Ticket Attractions" has received plenty of rock radio airplay as lead track of the new "Whiteout Conditions" album out Friday. The jittery tunefulness that is the band's signature sound fits the mood of the song and the times.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barry Manilow says he kept his sexuality secret...
|3 hr
|Tre H
|35
|Artist You Need to Know: Khalid
|5 hr
|butters_
|1
|A kinder, gentler Ted Nugent comes to Britt ...... (Jul '11)
|6 hr
|USS LIBERTY
|4
|Israel postpones vote due to Britney Spears con...
|9 hr
|andet1987
|4
|Hooters 2011 Halloween Bikini Contest - More ph... (Oct '11)
|19 hr
|40ish
|4
|Billy Joel and the Piano Men coming to the JET ... (Jun '15)
|20 hr
|Beatlemania
|2
|Beatlemania heads to JET Saturday night
|23 hr
|UK eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC