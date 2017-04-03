The New Pornographers put nerves abou...

The New Pornographers put nerves about Trump into song - Sat, 08 Apr 2017 PST

Read more: The Spokesman-Review

"High Ticket Attractions" has received plenty of rock radio airplay as lead track of the new "Whiteout Conditions" album out Friday. The jittery tunefulness that is the band's signature sound fits the mood of the song and the times.

