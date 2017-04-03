The Jesus and Mary Chain make impressive return after 19 years with a Damage and Joya
Now in their mid-50s, those irascible Scottish brothers Jim and William Reid have fashioned “Damage and Joy,” the first new The Jesus and Mary Chain album since 1998. The best albums made after such long layoffs come when bands find ways to broaden their sound just enough without losing sight of what made it all work to begin with.
