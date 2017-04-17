the Drive: Prince files unsealed; Netflix inching toward 100M; chief runs marathon
None of the pills in the musician's home were prescribed to him; streaming service still reeling in subscribers; Illinois bill takes aim at passenger removal; and more headlines as you prepare for your drive home Monday, April 17, 2017. Investigators found pills in several parts of Prince's Paisley Park estate outside Minneapolis after he died of an opioid overdose last year, but none of them had been prescribed to the pop star, according to court records released Monday.
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's Army secretary nominee hit with accusat...
|1 hr
|spud
|66
|The Junos Air Tomorrow - Check Out Who's Nominated
|12 hr
|ReneCat
|1
|The Leftovers is Weird and Great and I Still Do...
|12 hr
|Lifelover
|9
|Lambs Be On Alert: Mariah Carey Is Dropping New...
|16 hr
|eyes always pop out
|1
|Essencea s May Issue Unveils First-Ever Woke 10...
|16 hr
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Chris Brown and Lil Wayne involved in federal d...
|17 hr
|Fact is fact INFO
|1
|Jim Morrison and Ray Manzarek bump into each ot... (Aug '14)
|21 hr
|Janice
|3
