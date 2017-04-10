The Chainsmokers will perform at Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport on Thursday, April 20.
Drew Taggart and Alex Pall kicked off their 40-city "Memories: Do Not Open" arena tour earlier this month, and are celebrating the release of their first full-length album. The popular dance-pop duo's new single, "Paris," debuted in the Top 10 on Billboard's Hot 100, and features vocals by Taggart.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Priscilla Presley on a life lived in Elvis' shadow
|15 hr
|Well Paid Love
|1
|Jeff Goldblum and Wife Emilie Livingston Welcom...
|17 hr
|ERIC
|3
|Moonwalking With The Angels
|19 hr
|The Power Of Mast...
|1
|IRS May Take Michael Jackson's Childrens' Multi... (Apr '16)
|22 hr
|Space ace
|42
|Guitarist J. Geils found dead in his Massachuse...
|Fri
|Sattva Virginius
|1
|Film of the Week: Many smiles to the gallon in ...
|Fri
|ERIC
|29
|'David Bowie' eyes dog needs a new home
|Fri
|Trump Plotza
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC