The Chainsmokers will perform at Webs...

The Chainsmokers will perform at Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport on Thursday, April 20.

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

Drew Taggart and Alex Pall kicked off their 40-city "Memories: Do Not Open" arena tour earlier this month, and are celebrating the release of their first full-length album. The popular dance-pop duo's new single, "Paris," debuted in the Top 10 on Billboard's Hot 100, and features vocals by Taggart.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Priscilla Presley on a life lived in Elvis' shadow 15 hr Well Paid Love 1
News Jeff Goldblum and Wife Emilie Livingston Welcom... 17 hr ERIC 3
News Moonwalking With The Angels 19 hr The Power Of Mast... 1
News IRS May Take Michael Jackson's Childrens' Multi... (Apr '16) 22 hr Space ace 42
News Guitarist J. Geils found dead in his Massachuse... Fri Sattva Virginius 1
News Film of the Week: Many smiles to the gallon in ... Fri ERIC 29
News 'David Bowie' eyes dog needs a new home Fri Trump Plotza 1
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,412 • Total comments across all topics: 280,327,382

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC