Strictly's Ed Balls bids for Bafta with his high-energy salsa

Ed Balls' Gangnam Style performance on Strictly Come Dancing is up for a Bafta - but will be vying against baby marine iguanas on Planet Earth II. The former shadow chancellor's energetic salsa to the Psy hit was one of the big moments of last year's BBC1 show.

