Strictly's Ed Balls bids for Bafta with his high-energy salsa
Ed Balls' Gangnam Style performance on Strictly Come Dancing is up for a Bafta - but will be vying against baby marine iguanas on Planet Earth II. The former shadow chancellor's energetic salsa to the Psy hit was one of the big moments of last year's BBC1 show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IRS May Take Michael Jackson's Childrens' Multi... (Apr '16)
|9 hr
|Space ace
|40
|Barry Manilow says he kept his sexuality secret...
|15 hr
|Grover
|55
|Hooters 2011 Halloween Bikini Contest - More ph... (Oct '11)
|Sun
|40ish
|6
|Weird things you didn't know about Elvis
|Sat
|Victoria Sprague
|19
|Artist You Need to Know: Khalid
|Apr 8
|butters_
|1
|A kinder, gentler Ted Nugent comes to Britt ...... (Jul '11)
|Apr 8
|USS LIBERTY
|4
|Israel postpones vote due to Britney Spears con...
|Apr 8
|andet1987
|4
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC