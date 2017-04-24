Sting to play summer home of Boston Symphony Orchestra

The 16-time Grammy winning musician, actor and human rights activist has been added to Tanglewood's Popular Artists series on Aug. 29 in support of "57th & 9th," his latest album, released last November. Born Gordon Sumner, the former Police frontman will be joined on stage by a three-piece band including guitarists Dominic Miller and Rufus Miller and drummer Josh Freese.

