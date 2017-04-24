Sting to play summer home of Boston Symphony Orchestra
The 16-time Grammy winning musician, actor and human rights activist has been added to Tanglewood's Popular Artists series on Aug. 29 in support of "57th & 9th," his latest album, released last November. Born Gordon Sumner, the former Police frontman will be joined on stage by a three-piece band including guitarists Dominic Miller and Rufus Miller and drummer Josh Freese.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barry Manilow says he kept his sexuality secret...
|7 hr
|Tre H
|79
|From reissues to reunions: What Prince fans can...
|18 hr
|@Real Kelly
|3
|Jimmy Page Calls Phil Collins 'Disastrous Drummer' (Dec '07)
|18 hr
|Iracord
|51
|Documentary Trailer Round-Up: Beach Boys, The S...
|Apr 22
|Yeti
|5
|Katy Perry's bizarre childhood: 'We picketed Ma...
|Apr 22
|Yeti
|2
|Ferry cool, crowd-pleasing in Capital Region debut
|Apr 22
|Will Dockery
|1
|Film of the Week: Many smiles to the gallon in ...
|Apr 21
|ERIC
|34
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC