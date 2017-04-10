'Spicey finally made a mistake' and F...

'Spicey finally made a mistake' and Fallon returns to SNL as Jared Kushner in cold open

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

This weekend's "Saturday Night Live" was packed with familiar characters: Alec Baldwin was back as President Donald Trump, the Grim Reaper played Stephen K. Bannon, Beck Bennett was Vice President Mike Pence, and Melissa McCarthy returned as Sean Spicer - unhinged and angry as always. But there was also a new character: guest host Jimmy Fallon, as the dialogue-free, bulletproof vest-wearing Jared Kushner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's Army secretary nominee hit with accusat... 4 min Elizabeth1912 17
News Jim Morrison and Ray Manzarek bump into each ot... (Aug '14) 4 min Janice 3
News Priscilla Presley uncomfortable with fame 2 hr Lee 1
News J. Cole's HBO Documentary Brings Black Persever... 16 hr guest 2
News Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith to Bring Christm... (Sep '16) 16 hr Yeti 2
News Blog: Alyssa Milano to appear at Fort Bliss mal... (Oct '10) 17 hr James Mastne 17
News Kelly Clarkson Shares Sweet Pics From Son Remin... 20 hr Kelly Clarkson Fan 2
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,912 • Total comments across all topics: 280,355,811

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC