'Spicey finally made a mistake' and Fallon returns to SNL as Jared Kushner in cold open

This weekend's "Saturday Night Live" was packed with familiar characters: Alec Baldwin was back as President Donald Trump, the Grim Reaper played Stephen K. Bannon, Beck Bennett was Vice President Mike Pence, and Melissa McCarthy returned as Sean Spicer - unhinged and angry as always. But there was also a new character: guest host Jimmy Fallon, as the dialogue-free, bulletproof vest-wearing Jared Kushner.

