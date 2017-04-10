Spice Girls reunion has to be soon as we're getting on a bit, says Emma Bunton
Emma Bunton has said it would be a shame not to do a Spice Girls reunion, but that it needs to happen soon as they are all "getting on a bit". Emma, 41, re-teamed with bandmates Geri Horner and Melanie Brown last year to record new music under the name GEM.
