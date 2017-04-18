Skepta, Adele and Nick Cave nominated for Ivor Novello awards
Man, written by Mercury Prize-winning Skepta and Queens Of The Stone Age's Josh Homme, is up for Best Contemporary Song. Adele's When We Were Young, co-written with Tobias Jesso Jr, is up for the PRS Music Most Performed Work award, which recognises songs that have received vast coverage.
