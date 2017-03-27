Sir Tom Jones backs Robbie Williams t...

Sir Tom Jones backs Robbie Williams to play him in biopic

The 76-year-old singer has given Robbie, 43, the seal of approval to portray him in a retelling of his life but admitted he would prefer to do the singing himself, despite Robbie's success with Take That and as a solo artist. He told The Sun on Sunday: "I said Robbie would be it, maybe it would be better to get an actor.

