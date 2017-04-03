Showbiz News: Shia LaBeouf's film takes just A 7 at UK box office

Hollywood star Shia LaBeouf's new film took just A 7 at the UK box office on its opening weekend, suggesting just one person went to watch it. Figures from the British Film Institute show the post-apocalyptic war thriller grossed a total of A 7 between March 31 and April 2. Man Down had its world premiere in September 2015 but was not shown in the United States until December 2016.

